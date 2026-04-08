New Cervix-On-A-Chip May Revolutionize STI Treatment

Key TakeawaysResearchers built a living model of the human cervix to study infections The study confirmed that good bacteria are a natural defense against common sexually transmitted infectionsThis technology is designed to be used by labs worldwide to develop personalized treatments.WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When it comes to studying sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which is often done on animals, scientists have long faced a major hurdle: Mice are not humans.But researchers from the universities of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia have changed the game by shrinking the human cervical environment down to the size of a thumb drive.Known as a "Cervix-on-a-Chip," this new device is the first of its kind to include a functioning immune system. It lets scientists observe in real time as the microbiome, immune cells and pathogens such as chlamydia and gonorrhea interact. With nearly 1 million new STIs occurring globally every day, this tiny piece of tech has arrived at a critical point.The research was published April 3 in the journal Science Advances.The cervix is a complex gateway that protects a woman’s upper reproductive tract. Traditional research models often oversimplify this area, leading to treatments that look good in a lab but fail in practice, researchers said. STIs cost the U.S. health care system billions annually and can lead to serious issues like infertility or preterm birth.The new chip layers actual human cervical cells and supportive tissues onto a porous membrane. To make it even more realistic, researchers added fluid flow to mimic the body’s natural environment.“This new model will revolutionize how scientists study STIs, leading to an improved understanding of these conditions, as well as the potential for better treatments,” co-lead author Jacques Ravel said in a news release. He’s director of the Center for Advanced Microbiome Research and Innovation at the University of Maryland.A key breakthrough involved the vaginal microbiome. When the team introduced Lactobacillus crispatus — a beneficial bacteria — into the chip, it effectively shielded the cells from infection. However, when less-than-ideal or unhealthy bacteria were present, chlamydia and gonorrhea infections worsened.“One of the most exciting findings was that just like in women, protective microbiomes dominated by Lactobacillus crispatus limited infection in the model, highlighting further the critical role of the vaginal microbiome in STI risk,” Ravel noted. He added that for the first time, researchers can simulate what happens inside a human body without relying on inadequate animal models.While high-tech, the device is surprisingly practical. It doesn't require costly, specialized equipment, meaning smaller labs can use it to test new therapies, such as specialized probiotics, researchers said.“A key goal was to develop a complex model system that is both practical and accessible, enabling researchers outside of bioengineering labs to adopt it,” said co-lead author Jason Gleghorn of the University of Delaware.More informationThere’s more about current STI trends and prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.SOURCES: University of Maryland School of Medicine, news release, April 3, 2026; ScienceAdvances, April 3, 2026 .What This Means For YouFuture STI treatments will likely be more personalized and effective..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter