New York Confirms First Local Chikungunya Case in 6 Years

Key TakeawaysThe first local U.S. case of chikungunya since 2019 has been detected in New York stateThe patient contracted the virus from a mosquito biteExperts say the risk of transmission remains low.THURSDAY, Oct. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A Long Island resident has tested positive for the chikungunya virus, the first locally acquired case in the U.S. since 2019, New York state health officials announced.The infection was detected in a Nassau County resident who began showing symptoms in August after traveling outside the region but not outside the country, the New York State Department of Health said.Officials said the person was apparently bitten by an infected mosquito. However, no infected mosquitoes have been found in the area, and there is no evidence of ongoing spread, authorities said.The risk to the public remains "very low" as mosquito activity decreases with cooler temperatures, State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne virus found mainly in tropical and subtropical regions. It can cause fever, rash, joint swelling and muscle pain, and while rarely fatal, the illness can be especially dangerous for newborns, older adults and people with chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.The virus is not spread from person to person. Transmission occurs only through the bite of an infected mosquito.New York state has recorded three other cases of chikungunya this year, all linked to international travel, The Associated Press reported.More informationWorld Health Organization has more on chikungunya.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 15, 2025.What This Means For YouThe risk of chikungunya remains low, but experts say mosquito prevention is key.