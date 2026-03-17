Norovirus Sickens Close to 200 People on Caribbean Cruise

Key Takeaways193 people are sick after a weeklong stint on a Caribbean cruiseMost cases were passengers, but crew members were also affectedNorovirus spreads easily through food, surfaces and close contact.TUESDAY, March 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A Caribbean vacation took an unpleasant turn for dozens of cruise passengers after a stomach virus spread across their ship.Nearly 200 people aboard a Princess cruise vessel became sick with norovirus during a recent trip, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The agency said 193 people fell ill during the voyage, including 141 passengers and 52 crew members.The ship, Star Princess, was on a one-week Caribbean cruise that ended March 14, the CDC said. People who got sick reported vomiting and diarrhea, which are common symptoms of norovirus.Cruise operator Princess Cruises responded by stepping up cleaning efforts and isolating people who were sick, according to the CDC.The company carried out extra cleaning and disinfecting throughout and kept sick passengers and crew members separated until they could leave the ship.Staff also consulted with CDC officials about best practices for controlling the virus, which can spread quickly in close environments, like cruise ships.The outbreak was reported Wednesday to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which tracks illness on cruise ships. Investigators later boarded the ship to review the situation.The 4,307-passenger ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, according to cruise tracking site CruiseMapper. Later Sunday, it left again on a new cruise bound for Princess Cays in the Bahamas, NBC News said.The Star Princess launched its first voyage from Europe in October and was officially christened the following month by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, who were named the ship’s godparents.Norovirus is the most common cause of outbreaks of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States, according to the CDC.The virus spreads easily through direct contact with infected people, contaminated food or drinks, or surfaces touched by someone who is sick.Health officials say frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces can help prevent infection.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on norovirus.SOURCE: NBC News, March 14, 2026.What This Means For YouNorovirus spreads easily in crowded places like cruise ships, hotels and schools..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter