Pentagon Drops Flu Vaccine Requirement for U.S. Military

Key TakeawaysThe Pentagon has dropped its requirement that all service members have to get the flu vaccineDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth said troops should have the freedom to make their own decisionsMilitary branches can request to keep the requirement for the next 15 days.WEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Flu shots will no longer be required for every U.S. service member.Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that troops can now choose whether to get the flu vaccine, rather than being required to receive it each year, The Associated Press reported.In a video posted on social media, Hegseth said "the notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance at all times is just overly broad and not rational."He added that troops should have the freedom to make their own decisions "because your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable."Under the new policy, some branches of the military can still ask to keep the requirement in place. They have 15 days to submit those requests, according to a memo outlining the change.Vaccine programs date back to 1777 in the military, when George Washington ordered troops to be inoculated against smallpox, The Associated Press said.More recently, vaccine policies became a major issue during the pandemic.In 2021, the military required service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 8,400 troops were removed from service for refusing, while thousands requested exemptions for religious or medical reasons.That mandate was dropped in January 2023, The Associated Press said.At the time, about 99% of active-duty troops in the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps had been vaccinated, along with 98% in the Army.Since then, some service members have been allowed to return. As of March, 153 had been reinstated, according to the Pentagon.The decision to end the flu vaccine requirement follows a severe flu season in the United States, officials said.Public health experts continue to recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a yearly flu shot to help prevent disease.More informationRead the full flu vaccine accouncement at the U.S. Department of War.SOURCE: The Associated Press, April 21, 2026.What This Means For YouExperts say flu shots are still recommended for most people..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter