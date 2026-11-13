Infectious Disease

Planning A Cruise? Here’s How To Dodge The Most Common Germs At Sea

Norovirus still leads, but flu and COVID-19 now cause a larger share of shipboard illness
Big Cruising ship of the MSC Cruises in Croatian town Dubrovnik. September 9, 2009 in Dubrovnik, Croatia
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