Robitussin Honey Cough Syrup Recalled Due to Fungal Threat

THURSDAY, Jan . 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The maker of Robitussin has recalled eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups.

The products, which are made by Haleon, may be contaminated with a microbe, and "in immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," the recall notice said.

Fungemia is a fungal infection of the blood.

In people with healthy immune systems, infection is unlikely to lead to severe illness, "however, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out," the company said.

Haleon says that no illnesses in customers using the product have yet been reported.

The recall only pertains to eight specific lots, which are listed in the full company announcement posted by the FDA.

Customers who know they have purchased one of the recalled products should not use them, and they should reach out to Haleon at 1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time) or via email to mystory.us@haleon.com .

