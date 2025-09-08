Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Metabolic Meals Sickens 16, CDC Warns

Key TakeawaysAt least 16 people are sick across 10 statesThe outbreak is linked to specific Metabolic Meals products shipped in late JulyThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges customers to check lot codes and throw out affected meals.MONDAY, Sept. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A salmonella outbreak tied to Metabolic Meals home-delivery products has sickened at least 16 people in 10 states, and another seven have been hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.The affected meals were produced and shipped by Metabolic Meals during the week of July 28. The CDC warns customers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the products and not eat them.The CDC says the following meals are linked to the outbreak:Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken — Lot Code 25199, Best By 08/07/2025Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables — Lot Code 25202, Best By 08/05/2025Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables — Lot Code 25205, Best By 08/08/2025Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables — Lot Code 25203, Best By 08/06/2025Additional affected lot codes include 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204 and 25205.The CDC advises anyone with these products to throw them out immediately or contact the company for instructions.Cases of salmonella have been identified in California, Missouri, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the CDC.The agency also said the true number of illnesses is probably higher than reported, as it typically takes three to four weeks to confirm whether a sick person is part of an outbreak."Metabolic Meals is collaborating with investigators and has reached out to customers directly who purchased the meal types listed above to inform them of the outbreak," the CDC said in its statement.People infected with salmonella may experience vomiting, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), cramping and fever.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sept. 5, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers should check their freezer for the affected products and stop eating them immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter