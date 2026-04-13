Infectious Disease

Second Meningitis Vaccine Doses Offered After U.K. Outbreak

Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Vial on physician's desk with syringe, stethoscope, and prescription pad
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Meningitis

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