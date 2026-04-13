Second Meningitis Vaccine Doses Offered After U.K. Outbreak

Key TakeawaysTwo people have died in Kent due to a meningitis outbreakNearly 12,000 people were offered the second shotSecond doses begin in the coming week.MONDAY, April 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Nearly 12,000 people in the U.K. who received a first dose of the MenB vaccine will now be offered a second shot starting next week, after a deadly meningitis outbreak linked to a university in Kent.The outbreak led to two deaths and 19 confirmed cases in a short period, according to NHS Kent.A 21-year-old university student and a younger secondary-school student both died after getting the infection, BBC reported.Health officials described the situation as "unprecedented" because so many people got sick so quickly.The vaccination campaign has focused on people who may have been exposed, including:Students living in dormsPeople who visited a nightclub linked to the outbreakSome additional school and college studentsClinics will open in Canterbury, Faversham and Ashford, and eligible people can book appointments online, BBC reported.The MenB vaccine requires two doses for full protection.The second shot is given at least four weeks after the first, though it can be given later.The vaccine protects against most types of meningococcal group B bacteria in the U.K., BBC said.The outbreak prompted a national response, with the U.K. Health Security Agency stepping in to support efforts like giving out antibiotics.Officials are also reviewing whether more teenagers should be offered the MenB vaccine in the future.More informationThe World Health Organization has more on meningitis.SOURCE: BBC, April 12, 2026 .What This Means For YouVaccines can help stop meningitis outbreaks, especially after exposure..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter