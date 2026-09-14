Infectious Disease

Third Measles Death In Pennsylvania Comes As State Case Count Tops 670

Coroner says an unvaccinated 40-year-old woman died of respiratory failure tied to a probable measles case
Blood samples with infected measles virus
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