Washington Patient Dies After Rare Bird Flu Infection

MONDAY, Nov. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A rare bird flu virus has claimed the life of a Washington state resident, making it the first known human case of this specific strain in the U.S.State health officials said the patient, an older adult with underlying medical conditions, died on Friday after being hospitalized since early November.The person had been infected with H5N5 avian influenza, a strain that had only been seen before in animals, not in humans.The individual was "a severely ill patient," state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist told The Washington Post.Health officials stressed that the risk to the public is still low.No one else has tested positive for bird flu and more than 100 healthcare workers and close contacts are now being monitored for symptoms to rule out human-to-human spread.Officials said the person cares for a mixed backyard flock and two birds had died weeks earlier. Wild birds also had access to the property, making poultry or wild birds the most likely source of exposure.While H5N5 is different from the more common H5N1 strain that has spread widely among animals and people worldwide, experts say the two strains behave similarly.Since 2024, 70 people in the U.S. have tested positive for bird flu, mostly workers exposed to infected dairy cattle or poultry.State officials continue to monitor anyone who had contact with the Washington patient's birds or bird environment.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the current H5 bird flu situation.SOURCE: The Washington Post, Nov. 21, 2025.What This Means For YouHealth officials say the overall risk of bird flu to the public is low, but people who raise backyard birds or work with animals should take precautions.