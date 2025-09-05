Blood Pressure-Related Kidney Deaths Increased Dramatically Over Last Quarter-Century

Key TakeawaysBlood pressure-related kidney disease is killing more peopleDeaths increased by nearly half during the past 25 yearsBlack and Hispanic adults are most at risk.FRIDAY, Sept. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Deaths from blood-pressure-driven kidney disease have increased dramatically during the past quarter-century, according to a new study.Deaths from high blood pressure-related kidney disease increased by nearly half in the U.S. over the past 25 years, researchers reported Thursday at an American Heart Association (AHA) meeting in Baltimore.The highest death rates were among Black Americans, followed by Hispanic people, results show.“Despite national efforts to reduce health inequalities, Black individuals still had over three times the death rate compared to other groups of people,” researcher Dr. Joiven Nyongbella said in a news release. He’s an internal medicine resident at Wayne State University/Henry Ford Rochester Hospital in Detroit.High blood pressure is a known risk factor for kidney damage, according to the AHA. It can damage the blood vessels in and around the kidneys, contributing to scarring of the organs.For the new study, researchers looked at death certificate data from 1999 to 2023 maintained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Results showed a 48% increase in deaths from kidney disease related to high blood pressure.Men and Black or Hispanic adults had rates that were even higher than average, researchers found.“High blood pressure isn’t just about strokes or heart attacks — it’s also a major cause of kidney disease and death, especially in Black and Hispanic communities,” Nyongbella said. Overall, the death rate rose from 3.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 to 4.9 per 100,000 in 2023.Researchers also found that:Men had a higher death rate than women, 4.5 versus 3.7 deaths per 100,000.Black adults had the highest death rate at nearly 10.4 per 1000,000.Hispanic adults had a 15% higher death rate compared to non-Hispanic people, 4.5 versus just under 4 per 100,000.“The message is simple: Check your blood pressure, treat it early and don’t ignore it, because it can quietly lead to life-threatening kidney problems,” Nyongbella said.Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on high blood pressure and your kidneys.SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, Sept. 5, 2025 .What This Means For YouPeople with high blood pressure should keep it in check to prevent potentially fatal kidney damage..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter