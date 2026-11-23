Key TakeawaysA New Hampshire woman has lived one year with a gene-edited pig kidney, the longest known so farThe pig kidney filters her blood and balances fluids, though she still faces fatigue and medication side effectsA formal clinical trial testing pig kidneys in 33 patients is set to begin in January.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A New Hampshire woman has now lived for one year with a kidney from a gene-edited pig, the longest any patient is known to have done so.Molly Falco, 58, reached the milestone Sunday, The New York Times reported.Doctors at Mass General Brigham in Boston, where she had the transplant, say the pig organ filters waste from her blood, makes urine and keeps her fluid and mineral levels in balance."It gives us a lot of confidence that this is feasible — the kidneys can work," Dr. Leonardo Riella, who leads kidney transplant research at the hospital and oversees Falco's care, told The Times.Still, he added, "it is not a victory lap yet."Pig organs remain experimental, but experts hope they could one day ease the shortage of donor kidneys.More than a half-million Americans with kidney failure rely on dialysis, a treatment that cleans the blood when the kidneys can't.About 90,000 people are on the wait list for a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Yet fewer than 26,000 kidney transplants were performed last year.On average, 12 people die each day while waiting for a kidney to become available, The Times reported.Falco was born with a condition that damaged her kidneys and spent 11 months on dialysis before her transplant.She had some complications soon after surgery but hasn't needed a hospital stay since February. Riella said he hopes the kidney will keep working for at least another year."I'm amazed every day that it's still working," Falco said. "I'm going to try to keep it as long as I can, and if it's forever, that's incredible."She has named the kidney Lily, after the flowers relatives in Colorado sent following the surgery.Her life is now "almost normal," she told The Times. She still tires easily and gets short of breath. She wears a mask in public to avoid infections, and her medications cause a slight tremor.But she's cooking family meals again, seeing friends and driving, which she couldn't manage while on dialysis. She's also been cleared to travel to Colorado for Christmas.In January, a formal clinical trial will begin testing pig kidneys made by the biotech company eGenesis. The trial will include 33 patients at 10 U.S. medical centers.Another company, United Therapeutics Corp., began its own pig kidney trial last year at NYU Langone Health. It has since launched a second kidney trial and won approval for a small pig heart trial in people with heart failure.A Canadian researcher saluted the success of Falco’s transplant. "This is a milestone worth celebrating. For many on transplant waiting lists, this is going to be a source of hope," Adam Negri of the Center for Bioethics at the University of Western Ontario told The Times.But he noted that other options, such as signing up more organ donors and encouraging more living kidney donations, are likely far cheaper and easier to access.More informationVisit the National Kidney Foundation for more information about pig kidney transplantation.SOURCE: The New York Times, Nov. 22, 2026.What This Means For YouPig kidney transplants are still experimental, but one patient's yearlong success suggests they may one day give patients with kidney failure another option for treatment..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter