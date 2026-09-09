Kidney Health

Pig Kidney Kept Man Alive For A Year While Awaiting A Human Organ Donation

Tim Andrews (center) with surgeons from Massachusetts General Hospital
Tim Andrews (center) with surgeons from Massachusetts General Hospital Kate Flock/Massachusetts General Hospital
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