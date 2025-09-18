Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino Shares 20-Year Struggle With Liver Disease

Key TakeawaysDan Marino was diagnosed with MASH, a liver disease, in 2007He changed his diet and started exercising more regularlyMarino says he feels optimistic about his health.THURSDAY, Sept. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Football legend Dan Marino has disclosed that he has been living with a serious liver condition for nearly 20 years. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback said that by making major lifestyle changes, he feels optimistic about his health.Marino, 64, told People magazine that he was diagnosed in 2007 with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The condition — previously called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease — happens when too much fat builds up in the liver and can lead to severe health outcomes."The doctors right away said that can be reversible, it can be taken care of, but, mainly for me, they were saying, like, ‘You gotta work out. You got to lose weight,’ ” People reported.Since then, Marino has had to make major changes to his daily life. He now exercises regularly and follows a healthier diet. He cut back on wine, pizza, candy and ice cream after doctors encouraged him to improve his eating habits.He believes his prognosis is “gonna get better and better and better.”Marino is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. When he retired in 2000, he held records for passing yards (61,361), completions (4,967) and touchdown passes (420), ESPN data shows.He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).SOURCE: People, Sept. 15, 2025.What This Means For YouMASH, or fatty liver disease, can often be managed with healthy lifestyle changes like better diet and exercise..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter