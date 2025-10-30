Liver Donations Following Assisted Suicide Are Safe, Life-Saving, Experts Say

Key TakeawaysOrgans donated following assisted suicide are safe to transplantLivers donated after assisted suicide performed as well as those donated after death from natural causesRecipients had about the same rate of survival.THURSDAY, Oct. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — People who end their terminal illness through assisted suicide can safely make a difference in the lives of others through organ donation, a new study says.Liver transplants performed using organs donated following euthanasia had outcomes similar to those made with donations after death from natural causes, researchers reported Oct. 26 in the Journal of Hepatology.Such donations have the power to significantly expand the pool of available organs, researchers said.“While not all individuals pursuing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) are suitable for donation for various reasons, we hope that our study will allow a better understanding of the potential role of organ donation following MAiD and how impactful it can be for saving lives of many people in their final act of generosity,” co-lead researcher Dr. James Shapiro said in a news release. He’s director of liver transplantation at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.The study took place in Canada, one of the few countries where organ donation following assisted suicide is legal, researchers said. Others include Australia, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.Assisted suicide is legal in 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, according to the advocacy group Death With Dignity. Another 17 states are considering laws that would allow the practice in people with terminal illnesses.In Canada, allowing this type of donation accounted for a nearly 22% increase in donations – roughly eight additional livers a year available for transplant over a seven-year period.“This is not just a number — it means more patients being removed from the waiting list, more lives saved and better outcomes for people with liver diseases,” Shapiro said. “In addition, other previous studies showed positive results for other organs such as heart, lungs and kidneys donated after MAiD, highlighting the potential benefits for more life-saving procedures not limited solely to the liver.”For the study, researchers reviewed 313 liver transplants performed in six Canadian transplant centers using organs donated by deceased people. Of those, 257 involved standard donations following death and 56 involved donations after assisted suicide.Transplant success and patient survival were similar among both groups out to five years, the study showed.Early problems with the donated organ occurred more often with standard donations (58% versus 43%), but people stayed in the hospital longer following an organ donated through assisted suicide (22 days versus 15 days), researchers found.“People who choose MAiD often face incurable illnesses, and it is a deeply personal and carefully regulated decision,” co-lead researcher Dr. Alessandro Parente, a University of Alberta transplant surgeon, said in a news release.“Safeguards are in place to ensure that any choice about organ donation is made freely, without pressure or judgment," Parente said. "Organ donation after MAiD only occurs if the patient independently decides to make this ultimate gift, and this is strictly separated from their end-of-life care decision.”Many patients are comforted by the opportunity to leave a meaningful legacy, honor their wish to help others and give the gift of life even at the end of their own, Parente said.“Donation can also bring comfort to families, knowing that their loved one was able to help others in such a meaningful way through this profound act of compassion,” Parente added.More informationDeath With Dignity has more about assisted suicide laws in the U.S.SOURCE: Elsevier, news release, Oct. 27, 2025 .What This Means For YouCanadians with terminal illnesses who want to donate their organs following assisted suicide can do so knowing their donations are as likely to succeed as those from natural deaths..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter