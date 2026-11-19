Key TakeawaysYoung adults are struggling more with uncertainty, increasing anxietySocial media, school pressure and economic stress may contributeCognitive behavioral therapy can help people manage uncertainty and reduce anxiety.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A new study may help explain why anxiety is on the rise among young adults.Researchers say college students are increasingly struggling with uncertainty — or not knowing what the future holds.That could mean worrying about passing a test, getting a job or not knowing what to expect in a social situation.The study analyzed data from more than 37,000 college students in the U.S. and Canada.It found their "intolerance of uncertainty" — a key psychological risk factor for anxiety — increased significantly between 1992 and 2023. And it rose about three times faster after 2012.Researchers suspect smartphones and social media, academic pressure and economic instability may all be contributing, though the exact causes remain unclear.The encouraging news: One study author says an effective treatment for uncertainty already exists.Cognitive behavioral therapy can teach people to better tolerate uncertainty by gradually facing unpredictable situations instead of avoiding them."The persistent increase in intolerance of uncertainty justifies continued research into the role of uncertainty in the epidemiology of anxiety and the development of interventions that effectively reduce intolerance of uncertainty," said senior author Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. "Our findings suggest that reducing intolerance of uncertainty may help curb the rise of anxiety and mood disorder symptoms among young adults," she added in a news release.The study was published Nov. 18 in JAMA Psychiatry.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on anxiety disorders.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouRising anxiety among young adults may be linked to increased difficulty tolerating uncertainty, but cognitive behavioral therapy may help manage it..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter