Alcohol Tied To Suicide Risk Among Lesbian, Bisexual Women

Key TakeawaysDrinking is linked to suicide among lesbian, gay and bisexual womenLGB women are 38% more likely to have alcohol involved in their suicide death, compared to heterosexual womenNo similar risk was found among men.WEDNESDAY, Jan. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Drinking is linked to suicide among lesbian, gay and bisexual women, a new study says.LGB women had a 38% higher likelihood of alcohol being involved in their death by suicide compared to heterosexual women, researchers reported Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open.They also were more likely to be intoxicated at the time of their death, researchers found."While it remains unclear whether alcohol is a more prevalent precursor to suicide mortality among LGB people compared with heterosexuals, our findings help clarify whether targeting alcohol use could be an effective strategy for reducing suicide inequities specifically among LGB women," lead researcher Dr. Sarah McKetta said in a news release. She's an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.For the new study, researchers analyzed data collected by the federal National Violent Death Reporting System between 2013 and 2021. The data involved nearly 219,000 people who died by suicide, including 3,425 LGB people.Results showed that LGB women had a 15% higher likelihood of detectable blood alcohol content following their death by suicide.They also were 17% more likely to be intoxicated when they committed suicide, researchers found.The research team found no similar association among gay or bisexual men when it comes to alcohol and suicide."LGB women's suicides were more likely to involve alcohol use than heterosexual women's suicides," researchers wrote. "This finding is consistent with population-level alcohol use inequities related to sexual orientation, where LGB women have approximately twice the risk of binge drinking as heterosexual women."The research team could not explain why this risk applies to women and not to men, given that "LGB and heterosexual men report similar binge drinking prevalences."If you or a loved one are experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is available 24 hours a day.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about suicide risk factors.SOURCE: Columbia University, news release, Jan. 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouLesbian, gay and bisexual women should be aware of a link between drinking and suicide.