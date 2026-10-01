Mental Health

Big Drop In U.S. Prescriptions For Sedatives Like Xanax, Valium

Woman taking Xanax tablet by Pfizer for treating panic and anxiety disorder. Package of pills. Pharmacy and medicine concept.
JaanaLisetteKask/Adobe Stock
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Anxiety
Depression
Sedatives
Overdose
Valium
Xanax
Ativan
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