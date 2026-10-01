Big Drop In U.S. Prescriptions For Sedatives Like Xanax, Valium

Key TakeawaysXanax, Valium and Ativan are among the best known benzodiazepine sedatives, but their role in overdoses has doctors worriedResearch shows there's been a decade long decline in benzodiazepine prescriptions in the U.S.The dosage-per-prescription has also declined with time.THURSDAY, Oct. 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Fewer Americans are saying "I took a Xanax" these days as prescriptions for benzodiazepine sedatives have dropped by more than a quarter over the past decade.Besides Xanax, other popular benzodiazepines include Valium, Ativan and Klonopin. They all work by dampening the activity of the central nervous system, easing states of anxiety or panic attack. Benzodiazepines are also used to treat insomnia and certain seizure disorders.However, concerns over the growing involvement of "benzo" drugs in overdose deaths — often in combination with opioids — have raised alarm bells among physicians.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings on the misuse of the drugs in combination with opioids in 2016 and 2020. “Benzodiazepines are among the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States, and they provide meaningful benefits for many patients,” said study leader Naomi Cruz, a recent doctoral graduate at the Rutgers School of Public Health and Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science. “But these medications also carry risks, particularly when used with other drugs or over long periods of time," she added in a news release. "Our findings suggest that prescribing practices may have become more cautious or selective over the past decade, but continued monitoring is important to ensure that patients receive the safest care.”In the study, researchers tracked 1.1 billion benzodiazepine prescription fills nationwide between 2013 and 2024. They found that prescriptions declined by 26.7% over that time.Declines were steepest among the youngest adult users, those between 18 and 29.Who was prescribing benzos also changed: Even as prescriptions by primary care doctors and psychiatrists fell, they rose among nurse practitioners and physician assistants, the study found.Medical professionals are also being more cautious about dosages, with the average benzo dose-per-prescription shrinking by 18.3% over the decade-long study.“While the trends we observed may indicate shifts toward safer prescribing, ongoing research can help us better understand how practices are evolving and where opportunities exist to improve care,” Cruz said.The study received some funding from the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse. It was published Sept. 30 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.More informationThere's more about benzodiazepines at the Cleveland Clinic.SOURCE: Rutgers University, news release, Sept 30, 2026 .What This Means For YouConcerns over benzodiazepines' link to overdose may have U.S. doctors prescribing fewer of the sedative drugs..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter