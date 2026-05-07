Mental Health

Bullying and Politics Fuel Suicide Risk for LGBTQ+ Teens and Young Adults, Survey Finds

hand of LGBT women holding together with rainbow ribbon symbol; concept of LGBT pride, LGBTQ people, lgbt rights campaign, same sex marriage
TheepatheepKawinpathawee -- Adobe Stock
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