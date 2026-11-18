Key TakeawaysCutting back on social media can help young adults struggling with depression or anxiety18- to 24-year-olds found their mood problems lifting if they started using social media infrequentlyToo much social media can affect sleep and disrupt regular routines, making it easier to become stressed, experts said.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Young adults struggling with depression, anxiety and stress can do themselves a favor by cutting back on social media, a new study says.People between 18 and 24 with mood problems who switched to infrequent social media use wound up with a healthier mental state, researchers reported Nov. 16 in JAMA Pediatrics.“The findings suggest that reducing social media use may represent a modifiable target for prevention and early intervention in young adults with elevated symptoms and frequent use,” concluded the research team led by Dae-Hee Han, an assistant professor of behavioral, social and health education sciences at Emory University in Atlanta.Previous research has linked frequent social media use with what doctors call “internalizing problems,” in which inwardly directed emotional distress leads to symptoms of depression or anxiety, researchers said in background notes.However, it’s not yet clear whether reducing social media use helps young people who are already struggling with mood problems, researchers said.For the new study, researchers drew on data from the federal Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, which ran from 2013 to 2021. Although intended mainly to examine the effects of tobacco on health, the study also tracked participants’ social media use and mental health.Researchers focused on nearly 2,400 U.S. young adults in the study with higher levels of internalizing problems who also used social media repeatedly throughout their daily routine.About 14% of those participants reported that they’d become infrequent users of social media during the course of the study.Results showed that those who reduced social media wound up with an improvement in their symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress.These results provide some solid evidence that weaning off social media might help young adults who are struggling with mental health problems, said Dr. Aateqa Ismail, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Northwell Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York City.“I don’t think social media is the only culprit in terms of causing these issues, but teenagers and young adult brains are still developing until the age of 24, particularly in areas responsible for reward processing, impulse control, executive planning,” she said.The likes, comments and shares that people receive through social media give their brains a hit of dopamine, a brain chemical that modulates reward and motivation, Ismail said.“It reinforces engagement and this sort of compulsive checking that we sometimes see teens and young adults doing, as well as adults,” she said. “With this difficulty in disconnecting, and even sort of planning and wanting more of these dopamine rewards, teens continue to use social media, sometimes late into the evening or night. It disrupts their normal bedtime routine and bedtime, their homework and study time and work time, and sometimes even in-person socialization," Ismail said.She said these disruptions can get in the way of school performance, sleep, healthy eating, exercise and may contribute to, or worsen, stress, anxiety and depression.However, getting depressed or anxious young adults to quit social media might be a tall order, researchers warned.“Given that social media is now embedded in young adults’ daily routines, clinical efforts to reduce use may require explicit behavioral substitution with evidence-based alternatives,” they wrote.Ismail agreed that a young person will need to be dedicated to reducing their social media use if they find it’s affecting their mood.“Some of the things that we advise are sometimes setting timers to remind yourself to stop scrolling,” Ismail said. “If you find that you tend to scroll for an hour, and that’s too long for you, and you miss time to eat your lunch, a solution could be putting a timer for 30 minutes, and it reminds you to stop scrolling.“There are apps now that will lock your phone for periods of time so you can engage in your studies or work and or socialization for like one or two hours, and then you would be able to use the phone again,” she said.Setting specific time windows for social media use also can help, “especially for someone who tends to doomscroll or tends to be on social media for long periods of time to the point of it interfering with their day-to-day functioning,” Ismail added.More informationThe National Alliance on Mental Health has more on social media and mental health.SOURCES: JAMA Pediatrics, Nov. 16, 2026; Dr. Aateqa Ismail, child and adolescent psychiatrist, Northwell Cohen Children’s Medical Center, New York City .What This Means For YouPeople feeling depressed or anxious might consider reducing their social media use..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter