Discrimination Fuels Mental Health Crisis Among LGBTQ+ Youth, National Report Finds

Key TakeawaysLGBTQ+ youth continue to suffer high rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughtsThese are linked to the spread of discrimination in the United States, particularly against transgender youthHowever, support and access to care have been shown to aid mental health.THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — LGBTQ+ youth continue to face high rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, driven by ongoing discrimination, a new report says.However, acceptance and access to care can reduce the risk of mental health problems and suicide among these kids, according to The Trevor Project report."This research affirms what we have long known to be true: creating welcoming and supportive environments for LGBTQ+ youth is a life-saving intervention," Dr. Ronita Nath, vice president of research at The Trevor Project, said in a news release. The Trevor Project is the nation's leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.The report reveals two-year findings from Project SPARK, an ongoing study that is following nearly 1,700 LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24 across the United States. Participants have responded to surveys every six months since September 2023.Results of two years of follow-up showed that LGBTQ+ youth exposed to or threatened with conversion therapy had a nearly three times higher risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors.Likewise, those without a home or those who’d been victimized based on their gender identity had more than doubled risk of self-harm or suicidal thoughts.These risks are driven by a national landscape that seems ever-more hazardous for LGBTQ+ people, the report found. For example:More transgender, non-binary or gender-questioning youth reported discrimination, up from 57% to 67%.Young people threatened with conversion therapy increased from 12% to 22%, and those subjected to it rose from 9% to 16%.The percentage of those without a home nearly doubled from 7% to 13%, and those whose basic needs were going unmet rose from 13% to 19%.About 40% of transgender youth reported being prevented from using a gender-affirming bathroom, up from 33%.This environment has taken its toll on the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth, the report said.Anxiety has increased from 54% to 63%, and depression rose from 43% to 51%. Suicidal thoughts remain consistently high, affecting about 2 in 5 LGBTQ+ young people, but self-harm and suicide attempts decreased slightly.Mental health care and support from others appears to be countering discrimination, the report said.For example, 4 out of 5 LGBTQ+ youth said they’d gotten the mental health care they desired, and the helpfulness of this care surged from 64% to 91%.A desire for hormone treatment rose from 59% to 71%, and access for those who want it increased from 34% to 62%. However, this access was reported mainly among adults – 73% for those 18 and older versus 33% for minors.Access to gender-affirming tools like binders and clothing increased from 62% to 75% among transgender youth, the report said.During suicidal crises, young people mainly sought help from friends (42%) or a suicide helpline (30%), although 32% said they sought help from no one."Behind every data point in the Project SPARK report is an LGBTQ+ young person navigating a deeply difficult climate in this country," Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, said in a news release."This two-year study makes it undeniably clear that we cannot let them weather this storm alone. The decline in self-harm and suicide attempts amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination is a testament to the life-saving power of community and connection,” Black said. “We must continue to fiercely protect young people's access to care, support them exactly as they are, and ensure that LGBTQ+ young people know they are never, ever, alone."If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting “988.” The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.More informationTo view the complete report, visit The Trevor Project.SOURCE: The Trevor Project, news release, Oct. 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouFamilies and friends should know that their support of LGBTQ+ youth is essential to their mental health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter