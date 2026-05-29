Mental Health

Heavy Drinking Harms College Students' Brain Power, Study Finds

Happy multiracial friends toasting beer glasses at brewery pub restaurant - Group of young people enjoying happy hour drinking alcohol sitting at bar table - Life style, food and beverage concep
Davide Angelini -- Adobe Stock
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