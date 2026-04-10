High-Tech Magnets Offer New Hope for Veterans Battling Combat PTSD

Key TakeawaysRobotic brain stimulation combined with talk therapy greatly improved veterans' PTSD recovery rates An MRI targets specific brain regions with magnetic pulses to reset emotional networksVets who had this advanced treatment had longer-lasting improvement than those on standard therapy.FRIDAY, April 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For hundreds of thousands of veterans, the hidden wounds of combat are the hardest to heal. While traditional talk therapy helps many cope with the memories and mood changes, combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is often difficult to treat.However, research from UT Health San Antonio in Texas reveals that adding robotic, MRI-guided brain stimulation to standard PTSD treatment can significantly improve recovery.The study — published April 7 in JAMA Network Open — focused on navigated TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). While standard TMS is already used to treat depression, researchers used a patented system that used MRI scans and a robotic arm to deliver magnetic pulses to the exact spot in a patient's brain that needed help.TMS works by sending painless magnetic pulses through the scalp to induce tiny electrical currents in the brain. Scientists compare it to using a heart defibrillator to reset an irregular rhythm. In this case, it resets the brain networks responsible for the "fight or flight" response. It’s considered noninvasive with a very mild side effect profile.The researchers tested this on 119 active-duty military members and veterans, most of whom suffered from severe or extremely severe combat-related PTSD. Half recieved standard intensive residential treatment with psychotherapy, while the other half received the same residential 30-day treatment plus the navigated TMS treatment. TMS was given seven days a week for up to 20 sessions. “This personalized targeting strategy likely underlies the treatment effects seen in this study,” Dr. Peter Fox, director of the Research Imaging Institute at UT Health San Antonio, said in a news release.One month after the program ended, 85% of those who received the high-tech brain stimulation showed significant symptom relief, compared to 60% of those who received therapy alone.More important, the improvements lasted. Three months later, 73% in the TMS group continued to do well, while the success rate for the therapy-only group plummeted to less than 30%. This suggests that the magnetic pulses helped to wire the brain to better handle the emotional processing that happens during therapy.“As we continue to strive for additional ways to improve PTSD care and help more people recover, these study findings give us another valuable tool in the clinician’s toolbox,” noted Alan Peterson, director of the Consortium to Alleviate PTSD, a longstanding research initiative to advance the diagnosis and treatment of PTSD.Researchers said drug therapy is widely prescribed, but often ineffective or has harmful side-effects, or both. Cognitive therapy, including prolonged exposure therapy, helps but can have high dropout rates.While TMS is already federally approved for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, it is not yet officially approved for PTSD.However, this study may pave the way for it to become a standard part of veteran care, with more lasting effects for those with PTSD.More informationFor more on different treatments available for veterans, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD.SOURCES: UT Health San Antonio, news release, April 7, 2026; JAMA Network Open, April 7, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf combat-related PTSD isn't responding to traditional talk therapy or medications, investigate emerging and targeted neurostimulation options..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter