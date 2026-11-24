Key TakeawaysHigher vitamin D levels are linked to longer sleepPeople with higher vitamin D levels slept nearly 20 minutes longer than those with the lowest levelsResearchers say further study is warranted.TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Tossing and turning at night? The problem might not be your mattress — it could be your vitamin D levels.A new study suggests people with higher vitamin D levels may get more sleep and stay awake for shorter stretches during the night.Researchers analyzed blood tests and sleep data from 460 middle-aged and older adults.Those with the highest vitamin D levels slept nearly 20 minutes longer each night than those with the lowest levels, they found. And participants classified as vitamin D deficient averaged about 23 minutes less sleep than those with normal levels."These findings suggest that we should investigate more thoroughly whether boosting vitamin D levels can improve sleep health," said senior author Adam Spira, a sleep researcher at Johns Hopkins University.The connection between vitamin D and sleep appeared stronger among Black participants.But researchers noted that the study can't prove that low vitamin D causes poor sleep — or that taking supplements will improve it.They also couldn't tell whether participants got their vitamin D from food, sunlight or supplements.Future studies may examine whether the connection to better sleep differs depending on the vitamin’s source.The findings were recently published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on insomnia.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 24, 2026 .What This Means For YouYou may sleep longer and experience fewer nighttime disruptions when your vitamin D levels are higher, but more research is needed to determine whether vitamin D directly improves your sleep..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter