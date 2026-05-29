Mental Health Disorders Now No. 1 Cause of Disability Worldwide

Key TakeawaysMental health disorders are now the leading cause of disability globallyNearly 1.2 billion people were affected in 2023 — almost double 1990 levelsTeens ages 15 to 19 and women are especially affected.FRIDAY, May 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Mental health disorders are now the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to a major new study.Researchers found nearly 1.2 billion people were living with a mental health disorder in 2023 — almost twice as many as in 1990."These rising trends may reflect both the lingering effects of pandemic-related stress and longer-term structural drivers such as poverty, insecurity, abuse, violence and declining social connectedness," said first author Damian Santomauro, an associate professor at the Queensland Center for Mental Health Research in Australia.The global analysis looked at data from 204 countries and found anxiety and depression have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic.Rates of major depressive disorder have risen about 24% since 2019, while anxiety disorders skyrocketed more than 47%."Our findings show that mental disorder burden peaks among 15-to-19-year-olds, which is a critical developmental period that can shape trajectories for education, employment and relationships," said coauthor Alize Ferrari, who is also from the Queensland Center for Mental Health Research.The study also found that women are disproportionately affected, possibly due to caregiving pressures, gender inequality and higher rates of abuse.Addressing the growing crisis will require more investment in mental health care, expanded access to treatment and better support for at-risk populations, the authors said.The findings were recently published in The Lancet.More informationThe National Institute of Metal Health has more on mental illness.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouThe global mental health crisis is worsening, with anxiety and depression surging since the COVID-19 pandemic..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter