More Americans Accepting Stress As An Unavoidable Part Of Daily Life, Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysMany Americans are accepting high levels of stress as a normal part of lifeNearly 3 in 4 say stress is just something they have to live withThe cost of living and the nation’s future are major sources of stress.FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many Americans are accepting high levels of stress as a normal part of life, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association (APA).People are stressed about the cost of living, the future of the nation and the ability of their families to hang on or do better, according to the APA’s 2026 Stress in America survey.But they also are adjusting to it as a regular, if possibly unmanageable, part of their lives, the survey found.Nearly 3 out of 4 people (72%) agreed that “stress is just something I have to live with.”Similar numbers show that bad news no longer shocks them the way it used to (72%) and that they’ve become accustomed to living with uncertainty (68%), the poll found.That uncertainty appears to be reshaping how people think about their futures and where they seek support, APA experts said.“Becoming accustomed to chronic stress is not the same as adapting to it in a healthy way,” APA CEO Arthur Evans Jr. said in a news release.“Chronic stress can take a serious toll on people’s physical and psychological well-being,” he said. “We should not accept that toll as an inevitable part of everyday life.”About three-quarters of people polled (77%) said the cost of living is a significant source of stress, as they struggle to keep up with rent or pay for groceries or childcare.Nearly as many (74%) cited the future of the nation as a significant source of stress, possibly reflecting Americans’ feelings heading into the 2026 midterm elections, the survey found.In the face of these anxieties, Americans are scaling back their expectations and future plans.Nearly 3 in 5 adults (59%) agreed that they felt like they were doing everything right but still falling behind, the poll found. More than half (56%) said they’d had to lower their expectations for what they could achieve in life.The findings suggest many people also might be dealing with their stress by self-isolating, or by turning to AI for counseling.Nearly half (47%) said they’ve pulled back from at least one form of social engagement over the past year as a result of stress, uncertainty or feeling overwhelmed, the survey found.At the same time, nearly half of people who use AI said they’d engaged in conversations with a chatbot as a friend (49%) or in a role comparable to a mental health professional (47%).However, only 1 in 10 said they relied on AI for advice more than friends and family.“When people feel overwhelmed, it is understandable that they may turn to AI for quick, accessible support,” Evans said. “Accessibility, however, should not be confused with expertise. These tools may play a supportive role, but they cannot replace the clinical judgment of a psychologist or other qualified mental health professional or the human connection that comes from relationships with family and friends.”All told, the report paints a picture of U.S. adults adapting to a prolonged period of uncertainty by viewing stress as an unavoidable part of their daily lives, Evans said.“We cannot always control the uncertainty in our lives, but we can strengthen the resources people need to navigate it,” he said. “Healthy coping strategies, meaningful connections and accessible support can help protect people’s health, relationships and ability to pursue their goals — even when stressful circumstances persist.”To build resilience in the face of uncertainty, the report recommends that people:Prioritize meaningful connections with friends, family members or community groups.Take care of your physical and emotional well-being through exercise, good sleep, proper nutrition and stress-relieving mindfulness practices.Practice healthy thinking by keeping challenges in perspective, recognizing unhelpful thought patterns and developing a more balanced view of difficult situations.Set realistic and meaningful goals that can be achieved through small, consistent steps, such as volunteering more often or stepping up your exercise regimen.The online survey involved 3,132 adults 18 or older and was conducted from July 29 to Aug. 24. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on how stress affects the body and mind.SOURCES: American Psychological Association, news release, Oct. 22, 2026; American Psychological Association, Stress in America 2026, October, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople should recognize if they are feeling stress and try to take steps to lower their stress, rather than normalize how they are feeling..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter