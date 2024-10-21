Most Young Americans Worry About Climate Change, Survey Finds

MONDAY, Oct. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- An overwhelming majority of teens and young adults are worried about how climate change will affect their future, a new survey has found.

About 85% of 16- to 25-year-olds are worried about the impact of climate change on people and the planet, according to the survey of nearly 16,000 people from all 50 states.

That includes nearly all who identify as Democrats (96%), as well as overwhelming numbers of independents (86%) and Republicans (75%).

In almost all states, as least half of teens and young adults reported being very or extremely worried, results show.

“Given the environmental crises happening all around, these findings should not be surprising,” said lead researcher Eric Lewandowski, a clinical psychologist with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. “Nonetheless, it is stunning to find such high levels of distress, and desire and plans for action, in young people across the country, in every state and of every political stripe.”

The survey also found that:

More than 60% say climate change makes them feel anxious, powerless, afraid, sad and angry

More than one-third (38%) say their feelings about climate change affect their ability to function daily

Three-quarters (76%) said the future is frightening, with climate change weighing on future life decisions such as where to live (69%) and whether to have children (52%)

Two-thirds (66%) believe climate change will threaten their health

“These findings represent a call to action from leaders in government and industry to address climate change with the urgency it demands,” Lewandowski said in an NYU news release. “Most fundamentally, they are a call, to everyone concerned with the well-being and mental health of young people, for empathy -- a willingness to acknowledge the emotional burden and consequences on young people, to hear them and to accept responsibility to act.”

About 77% of the survey respondents want the U.S. government to carry out a plan to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, and the same percentage want world governments to collaborate on a global plan.

"I often hear adults say that our generation, Gen Z, will fix what they have broken. What they may not understand is the pressure this puts on all of us,” said Zion Walker, student and member of the Climate Mental Health Network’s Gen Z Advisory Board.

“Yes, we are taking steps and fighting for the future, but many of us are overwhelmed by the daily reality of climate disasters -- waking up to news of wildfires engulfing homes and hurricanes taking lives,” Walker said. “This is our reality, and it’s heavy. The climate crisis isn’t just a future problem, it’s affecting us right now, detrimentally."

The survey involved 15,793 people ages 16 to 25, who were polled between July and November 2023. Researchers attempted to poll at least 400 young people in each of the 50 states, a goal that was met or succeeded in 34 states.

The new study was published Oct. 17 in The Lancet Planetary Health.

