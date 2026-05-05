Mental Health

Ozempic Can Curb Cravings in Alcohol Use Disorder, Landmark Trial Finds

Ozempic Insulin box and injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetes patients from Novo Nordisk. Blurred pharmacy background. Copenhagen, Denmark - January 29, 2024.
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Alcohol Abuse
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Alcohol
Semaglutide
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