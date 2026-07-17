Poll: Many Older Americans Unaware Of 988 Suicide Help Line

Key TakeawaysNearly 70% of U.S. adults aged 50 and older have never heard of the 988 crisis lineAwareness of mental health support is notably lower among Hispanic adults and men over age 50Privacy concerns are a significant barrier to reaching out, a new poll shows.FRIDAY, July 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Since its inception four years ago, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has provided millions of Americans with a critical safety net during mental health emergencies.The service offers free mental health counseling, any time, day or night — via call, text or chat.But new research suggests that this resource is failing to reach those 50 and older.The National Poll on Healthy Aging reported that 31% of adults over 50 are completely unaware that any mental health crisis lines exist.Even more concerning, 69% of survey respondents had never heard of the 988 service.These gaps in awareness are alarming given that suicide rates for people over 50 are higher than those among teens and young adults.Certain demographic groups are at an even greater disadvantage. The poll revealed that nearly half of Hispanic adults over 50 are unaware of any mental health hotline. The 988 lifeline is available in Spanish and in English.The poll also found that men are significantly less likely than women to express comfort in reaching out for help this way."Men in general have almost four times the suicide death rate as women, and the suicide rate among Hispanic adults has risen in recent years," said Mark Ilgen, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan and mental health researcher. "Better awareness of what to expect when contacting a crisis line could be key to increasing use of such services, and might reduce the toll of suicide in this age group," he added in a news release.Among those surveyed who had heard of the 988 line, 4% had contacted the service; half of them had reached out to get help for themselves, and half said it was to help someone else.Privacy remains a significant barrier for many older adults. Nearly half of the respondents expressed concerns about contacting 988, with 26% citing privacy as their top issue. While the service is confidential, 40% of participants suggested that the ability to remain anonymous would make them much more likely to utilize the resource.The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline also offers support for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. It can also connect veterans to specialized counselors.To improve outcomes, experts are calling on primary care physicians, spiritual leaders and family members to play a more active role in sharing information about available crisis services.“Those of us who care for people over 50 in any capacity should look for opportunities to share information about 988 and other crisis services, because anyone can have a mental health crisis, or encounter a friend or family member who is having one,” said poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and a primary care physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.The survey was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation. Results are based on a sample of 2,379 U.S. adults aged 50 to 95, surveyed in September 2025, online and via phone. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 to 3 percentage points.More informationVisit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for a full list of mental health support resources.SOURCE: University of Michigan, National Poll on Healthy Aging, July 13, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health emergency, remember that 988 provides confidential, 24/7 support that allows for anonymity. Keep this number saved in your contacts, and reach out if you need someone to listen..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter