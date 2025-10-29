Self-Affirmations Effectively Boost Mood And Confidence, Review Finds

Key TakeawaysSelf-affirmations are effective in boosting mood and easing anxiety, evidence showsBenefits from self-affirmation exercises last days or weeksAdults benefit more than teens from self-affirmations.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — “I love myself unconditionally.”“I am worthy of love, joy and happiness.”“I am strong, capable and resilient.”“I breathe in relaxation and breathe out tension.”Self-affirmations might seem sappy, but they can they contribute to people’s happiness and well-being, according to a new evidence review.Such affirmations provide a boost to people’s self-esteem and confidence, while also reducing negative emotions like anxiety and anger, researchers recently reported in the journal American Psychologist.Moreover, the benefits of self-affirmations can last for days and even weeks, researchers found.“Even brief, low-cost self-affirmation exercises can yield significant psychological benefits in terms of enhancing personal and social well-being,” senior researcher Minhong (Maggie) Wang, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, said in a news release. “More importantly, these benefits are both immediate and long-lasting.”Self-affirmation exercises work by reminding people of their inner strengths and act as a buffer against external threats and worries, researchers said in background notes.For the review, researchers analyzed data from 129 published studies on self-affirmation exercises, involving nearly 17,800 people. Of the studies, 78 occurred in the United States.Overall, self-affirmations were good for people’s well-being, self-perception and sense of self-worth, researchers said. These effects persisted among people, with an average follow-up time of nearly two weeks across the studies.Self-affirmations were found to be most powerful among adults compared to teenagers. Likewise, Americans tended to benefit more from self-affirmations than Asians or Europeans.“The findings advocate for integrating self-affirmation strategies into well-being programs, particularly in schools and universities,” Wang said.“Educators and parents can use self-affirmation strategies to provide immediate psychological support to help students navigate challenges and build resilience in difficult situations,” Wang said. “These strategies can foster individual and social well-being as well as strengthen social connections within communities.”More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on self-affirmations.SOURCE: American Psychological Association, news release, Oct. 27, 2025 .What This Means For YouPeople in tough times might try self-affirmation exercises to help boost their mood and confidence..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter