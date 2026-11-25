Key TakeawaysStaying single can be a healthy, happy choice for some peopleSinglehood can be highly satisfying if personal freedom, new experiences are prioritiesHowever, pressure from others to couple up can bring unhappiness to single folk.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Forget stereotypes of isolated, lonely losers: Many people who stay single may want it that way and may be just as happy as those coupled up.When people view single status as a means of maintaining personal freedom and ease while navigating the world, they tend to be happy, new research shows.Conversely, if family and society pressure singles to couple up or stigmatize staying single — something researchers call "singlism" — unhappiness can result.Certain personality types may actually prefer staying single over finding a mate, the Israeli researchers said.“We often assume that single people are all in the same situation, but the reality is much more complex,” said study lead author Elyakim Kislev of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “Personality may help explain why some people are more likely to be single, but it does not tell us whether they are happy," he added in a university news release. "To understand that, we also need to consider how people experience singlehood and the expectations society places on them."The findings were published recently in two separate studies. The first study — published in the Journal of Personality — looked at how personality might influence a person's preference for the single or coupled state. It looked at long-term data out of Germany that compared personality traits to relationship status over time.Folks who scored higher for "openness to experience" (a personality trait associated with curiosity, creativity and a craving for new experiences) were much more likely to stay single, the data showed. This trend was even more pronounced among women compared to men.High scores for other traits — extroversion, conscientiousness and agreeableness — were associated with a tendency to couple up, Kislev's group found. For "darker" personality traits, outcomes were mixed. People who scored high in narcissism or psychopathy were more inclined to singlehood, while more ruthless "Machiavellian" types tended to look for a partner, the data showed.The second study — published in Cross-Cultural Research — looked at how happy (or not) people who stayed single were. Researchers looked at survey data from more than 5,000 single adults ages 30 and older from five countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico and Spain.Folks who valued the relative freedom and independence staying single gave them tended to be happy about going solo and have higher levels of life satisfaction overall. Life satisfaction fell for singles in environments where they faced "singlism" — stigma from those around them about their single status and pressure to find a partner. This was true across all five countries surveyed."Perceived singlism was generally negatively associated with well-being, especially with satisfaction with being single," the researchers concluded. Want to stay single and happy? Ignore the pestering from peers about getting married and focus on your friendships, the researchers advised."For those who prefer or embrace singlehood, reducing pressure to partner and strengthening non-romantic forms of belonging may be more relevant" to happiness, Kislev and colleagues wrote.More informationThere's more on healthy, happy singlehood at the Cleveland Clinic.SOURCES: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, news release, Nov. 23, 2026; Journal of Personality, Oct. 3, 2026; Cross-Cultural Research, Aug. 26, 2026 .What This Means For YouCertain personality types may be happier staying single, and societal pressure to couple up should be ignored..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter