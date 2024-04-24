There's an 'Epidemic' of Loneliness Among U.S. Parents, Poll Finds

WEDNESDAY, April 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Anne Helms is one busy mom, constantly juggling the demands of working from home with parenting two young children.

Despite that whirl of activity, Helms says she often feels isolated and lonely.

“I work from home full time and I actually have a job where I’m on camera a lot and I’m Zoom calling people very often,” Helms, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, said in a news release.

“However, you don’t get the small talk, so you don’t get the, ‘How are your children? How’s it going?’ And you don’t get a lot of genuine answers when you do ask, ‘How is it going?’” Helms added.

“There are some days where the most chit-chat or idle talk that I get is with my dog because I work alone,” she said.

Helms isn’t the only parent to struggle with busy loneliness, according to a new national survey from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

A broad majority of parents experience isolation, loneliness and burnout as a result of the demands of parenthood, the survey reveals:

About two-thirds of parents (66%) said the demands of parenthood sometimes or frequently feel isolating and lonely

Nearly as many, 62%, feel burned out by their responsibilities as a parent

Nearly two in five (38%) feel they have no one to support them in their parenting

About four in five (79%) would value a way to connect with other parents outside of work and home

“Even the places that I do try and seek out other parents, it’s kind of like we’re lost in the shuffle because it’s at daycare drop-off or pick-up where everyone just has tunnel vision,” Helms said. “And I think it’s hard to make friends when you’re feeling vulnerable.”