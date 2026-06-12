Tourette Patients Face High Suicide Risk, Pain And Discrimination

Key TakeawaysTourette syndrome causes alarming rates of mental health struggles and discrimination1 in 4 teens and adults with Tourette have attempted suicide at some point in their livesAround 70% say they’ve experienced discriminaton.FRIDAY, June 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some might joke about Tourette syndrome, but it’s hellish for those who have the condition, a new report says.In all, 1 in 4 teens and adults with Tourette or other tic disorders have attempted suicide at some point in their lives, according to the Tourette Association of America’s 2026 Impact Survey Report.Likewise, more than 70% of adults and nearly 70% of children say they’ve experienced discrimination due to their tics.“The findings in the 2026 Impact Survey Report are a call to action that demonstrate just how much we still need to do to ensure people living with Tourette Syndrome and other Tic Disorders get the support that they deserve,” Ian Lang, president and CEO of the association, said in a news release.“Stigma, discrimination, financial hardship and limited access to needed services are still the reality for too many,” Lang said. “It is well past time to create a system that ensures people receive the care they need, the support they deserve and the opportunity to live the life that they want to live free from stigma and discrimination."An incident earlier this year at a British film awards show highlighted how difficult and devastating Tourette syndrome can be.Tourette patient John Davidson, the subject of a recent British indie film, involuntarily yelled out the n-word at the U.K.’s BAFTA ceremony as Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lingo were presenting an award on stage.The audience had been warned in advance of Davidson’s condition, and afterward host Alan Cumming asked for understanding and apologized for any offense resulting from the outburst, CNN reported.For his part, Davidson left the ceremony following the incident.“I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing,” he said in a statement.The Tourette Association’s survey showed that this sort of embarrassment takes a toll among people with the condition.For example, 81% of teens felt that their tics negatively affected their school experience, with 55% saying Tourette syndrome or another tic disorder held them back from achieving their potential.Among adults, 40% said their tics prevented them from forming meaningful friendships or relationships; 36% said they’d experienced discrimination at work; 20% said they’d been discriminated against in job interviews; and 15% reported being unemployed due to their tics.About 45% of teens and 41% of adults said their tics were not well-managed by the medications they’d been prescribed, the survey found.The survey also found that many people with Tourette syndrome suffer from physical pain due to their tics, including 82% of adults and 69% of children.It also can take a long time for the condition to be diagnosed — 84% of adults and 76% of children said it took longer than a year to receive a diagnosis following the onset of their symptoms.“Stigma, discrimination, financial hardship and limited access to needed services are still the reality for too many,” Lang said. “It is well past time to create a system that ensures people receive the care they need, the support they deserve and the opportunity to live the life that they want to live free from stigma and discrimination."More informationHarvard Medical School has more about Tourette syndrome.SOURCES: Tourette Association of America, news release, June 11, 2026; Tourette Association of America 2026 Impact Survey Findings .What This Means For YouPeople with Tourette syndrome face many hardships due to their condition..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter