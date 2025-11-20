Want A Happier Hospital? Hire More Nurses, Study Says

Key TakeawaysAdditional nursing staff can help hospitals cope with burnoutBoth doctors and nurses benefitted from increases in nurse staffingDoctors reported less burnout, job dissatisfaction and intent to quit their jobs.THURSDAY, Nov. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Adding even a few extra nurses can dramatically reduce burnout and improve morale among hospital medical staff, a new study says.Increasing nurse staffing by as little as 10% improved attitudes among both physicians and nurses working in hospitals, researchers reported Nov. 17 in JAMA Network Open.“Physician burnout is a global crisis, but few actionable solutions have been identified,” lead researcher Linda Aiken, founding director of University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing’s Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research in Philadelphia, said in a news release.“Our study provides evidence that investing in nurses is a ‘two-for-one’ solution—improving both nurse and physician wellbeing while also strengthening patient care,” Aiken said.For the study, researchers surveyed more than 1,100 European doctors and around 5,300 U.S. doctors, as well as 3,000 European nurses and nearly 12,000 U.S. nurses.Results showed that in U.S. hospitals, a modest 10% improvement in the nurse work environment — included added staffing — was associated with a:22% reduction in physicians intending to quit their jobs.25% reduction in doctors refusing to recommend their hospital as a place to work.19% reduction in doctors’ job dissatisfaction.10% reduction in high burnout among doctors.European hospitals had similar results with a 10% increase in nurse staffing — 20% lower physician intent to leave, 27% lower odds of refusing to recommend their hospital, 15% lower job dissatisfaction and 12% lower odds of high burnout.Overall, between 20% and 44% of doctors participating in the survey said they intend to quit their job due to dissatisfaction, and up to 45% reported high levels of burnout, researchers found.“These findings highlight a path forward that hospital leaders can act on immediately,” senior researcher Karen Lasater, chair of nursing and health policy at Penn Nursing, said in a news release.“Improving nurse staffing and creating supportive work environments are organizational reforms that are feasible, evidence-based, and capable of retaining both nurses and physicians,” Lasater added.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on mental health among health care workers.SOURCES: University of Pennsylvania, news release, Nov. 17, 2025; JAMA Network Open, Nov. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouAdding more nurses can dramatically improve morale among hospital staff..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter