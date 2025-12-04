Who Are The Loneliest Americans?

Key TakeawaysMore middle-aged Americans are feeling lonely compared to other age groupsNearly half (46%) of those 45 to 59 say they’re lonelyMen are expressing loneliness more often than women.THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Middle-aged Americans are most likely to feel the pinch of loneliness in their lives these days, a new AARP survey has found.About 1 out of 4 U.S. adults 45 and older (40%) say they’re lonely, up from 35% in 2018 and 2010, survey results show.Middle-aged folks 45 to 59 are most affected, with nearly half (46%) expressing loneliness compared with 35% of seniors 60 and older, AARP reported.“In midlife, people are often juggling careers, children, and caring for aging parents while their social circles shrink,” Debra Whitman, AARP executive vice president and chief public policy officer, said in a news release.“These pressures can increase stress and offer fewer chances to meaningfully connect with others,” Whitman added.Loneliness was most strongly linked to smaller social networks, mental health problems and fewer friends, results show. About 45% of lonely people reported having fewer friends now than they did five years ago, compared to 29% of all adults 45 and older.The survey also found that men are more likely to be lonely than women, 42% versus 37% — a shift from 2018, when a roughly equal number of men and women expressed loneliness.In the latest poll, men were more likely than women to report having no close friends, 17% versus 13%.Nearly 6 in 10 adults 45 and older (57%) said they use technology to stay connected with friends and family. These folks are more likely to have close friends, the survey found.However, technology can deepen isolation for those who don’t have many in-person friends, AARP found. A quarter (24%) of lonely adults said technology leads to fewer friendships.“This research underscores how vital it is to stay connected with family, friends and your broader community. Solid social networks aren’t just nice to have, they’re essential for combating loneliness and supporting overall well-being,” Heather Nawrocki, vice president of fun & fulfillment at AARP, said in a news release. “Nurturing relationships is as critical to your health as eating well and exercising.”The AARP survey involved 3,276 U.S. adults 45 and older, who were polled between August 4 through 19, 2025.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the health effects of isolation and loneliness.SOURCES: AARP, news release, Dec. 3, 2025; AARP, Dec. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouLoneliness affects many people, especially during middle-age. Staying connected to family, friends and others can help..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter