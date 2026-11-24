Key TakeawaysPostpartum mental health issues are the leading cause of pregnancy-linked death in the United StatesNew U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey data shows rates of these illnesses may exceed current estimates, and many women find it tough to access careAn inability to get time off work or good child care is keeping too many women from treatment.TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Too many American women are unable to access postpartum mental health care because they lack either the time or money for treatment, a new study shows.The issue has come to the fore following the much-publicized trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother charged with murder in the deaths of her three young children in 2023. Defense lawyers say Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder at the time. Clancy's case ended in a mistrial, with a new trial now possible.Study leader Rebecca Gourevitch noted many new mothers can experience postpartum mental health issues, and the need for treatment may be greater than realized.Based on surveys of more than 13,000 women, “we found that the percent of women who say they need mental health care is higher than most estimates of mood and anxiety disorders in women after giving birth, which are typically based on screening results or diagnoses,” Gourevitch said. She's an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland.It's crucial that women are treated for these issues: Mental health disorders are the No. 1 cause of pregnancy-related death in the United States, the researchers noted.The new study tracked survey data from a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database on the postpartum mental health of women, collected across 16 states. Women were asked questions about their need for postpartum mental health care, their ease of access to such care and any roadblocks that had prevented them from accessing care.“Focusing on women’s experience of their own mental health meant this survey identified women who may not meet clinical criteria of mental health disorders, or who may not have access to services to get diagnosed, but are still in need of care,” Gourevitch explained in a university news release.Almost a third (32%) of women surveyed thought they did need some form of mental health care during or after a pregnancy. That's higher than the estimated 10% to 20% of women in prior studies who said they'd had postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, the researchers noted.Cost may be a big barrier: Access to care was lower among women who were uninsured or covered by Medicaid, the researchers found. Many women also cited logistical problems such as an inability to get time off work or find good child care. “The biggest logistical barrier was not having time to get care, something every new mom can relate to," said senior author Marie Thoma. "When you’re recovering from birth and caring for a newborn, your own care can be the first thing to go."Many women also cited a lack of information on what treatment options might be available in their area.The study "helps pinpoint the barriers we can address to make mental health support fit into new moms’ lives,” said Thoma, who is associate professor of family science at the university. Gourevitch said access to mental health care after giving birth shouldn’t be a "life-and-death" issue. "This study shows that in addition to current screening tools, it is also essential that women get the chance to report their own mental health needs,” she said.State and federal efforts currently underway might help reduce barriers to postpartum mental health care, the Maryland team said, and help can't come too soon.“Three-quarters of women who couldn’t access the mental health care they needed said they faced logistical barriers," Gourevitch said. "This suggests that we should invest more in the policies that remove those barriers, such as paid family leave, paid sick leave, affordable child care and telemedicine."Because of the stigma surrounding such illnesses, and the fact that many women may not spot the symptoms of postpartum mental health woes, the percentage of women affected may be even higher than was revealed in this study, Gourevitch and her team noted.The findings were published Nov. 20 in the journal Women’s Health Issues.More informationThere's information on recognizing the symptoms of postpartum depression at the Mayo Clinic.SOURCE: University of Maryland, news release, Nov. 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouKnow the signs of postpartum mental health issues, and if you believe you need help, look for local resources to access the treatment you need..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter