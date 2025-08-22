More Frozen Shrimp Recalled Amid Contamination Fears

Key TakeawaysA California-based company has recalled frozen shrimp sold in nine states due to potential radioactive contaminationThe recalled shrimp products are contaminated with Cesium-137, an isotope that can increase cancer risk with long-term exposureThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges consumers to dispose of or return any of the recalled products to avoid health risks.FRIDAY, Aug. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Federal officials have announced the recall of more packages of frozen shrimp that may be contaminated with a radioactive isotope.California-based Southwind Foods has voluntarily recalled its frozen shrimp products, distributed between July 17 and Aug. 8. NBC News reported that the recall affects several brands, including:Sand BarArctic ShoresBest YetGreat AmericanFirst StreetThe bagged shrimp products were sold to wholesalers and retail stores in nine states:AlabamaArizonaCaliforniaMassachusettsMinnesotaPennsylvaniaUtahVirginiaWashington This action follows a separate recall this week by Walmart, which pulled its Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp from stores in 13 states due to the same contamination concerns.The advisories dovetail with a broader effort to contain a food safety issue first identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The FDA issued an alert after officials detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, as well as in a sample of frozen breaded shrimp imported from an Indonesian company, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, which does business as BMS Foods.Cesium-137 is a radioactive byproduct of nuclear reactions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While trace amounts of the metal are widespread in the environment, including in food, soil and air, the FDA has warned that prolonged and repeated low-dose exposure can be a health threat, potentially increasing the risk of cancer.The FDA advises consumers not to eat any of the recalled products. The agency is continuing its investigation into the source of the contamination to prevent any more affected products from entering the U.S. supply chain.Consumers in the affected states should check their freezers for any of the recalled shrimp brands. They should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or thrown away.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a full list of the product codes and lot numbers of the frozen shrimp affected by the Southwind Foods recall.SOURCES: NBC News, Aug. 22, 2025; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Aug. 21, 2025.What This Means For YouPeople should check their freezers for the recalled shrimp brands and discard them immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter