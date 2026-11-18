Key TakeawaysA virtual aerobic exercise program helped young people better recover from concussionParticipants had fewer symptoms and better quality of life within three months of starting the programThe program slowly steps up intensity to avoid triggering concussion symptoms.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Young people can recuperate from concussion more quickly if they engage in a virtual aerobic exercise program, according to new clinical trial results.Walking briskly or pedaling an exercise bike enough to get the heart pumping helped adolescents recover from a concussion more quickly than if they only performed stretching exercises, researchers reported recently in JAMA Pediatrics.However, exercise only helps if they start the program within three months of their concussion, results showed.“This study provides more evidence supporting aerobic exercise as an intervention for concussion, and shows it can be delivered virtually,” lead researcher Dr. Sara Chrisman said in a news release. She’s a principal investigator at the Seattle Children’s Hospital Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development.For the clinical trial, researchers focused on “subthreshold” exercise —activities that elevate the heart rate without triggering or worsening concussion symptoms like headache, difficulty focusing or disrupted sleep.Prior studies have shown that aerobic exercise can aid concussion recovery, but these programs often required frequent visits to physical therapy in person, researchers said in background notes.That can be “challenging for patients, especially those in rural locations or far from an academic center,” Chrisman said. “As a result, concussion care varies widely depending on where you’re seen. We wanted to test a structured approach that could eventually be scaled and disseminated more broadly.”To potentially make it easier for concussed youths to exercise, researchers developed the Mobile Subthreshold Exercise Program (MSTEP).Under MSTEP, they are virtually coached to ease into aerobic exercise, starting by exercising for 10 minutes while maintaining a heart rate of 120 beats per minute — about 60% of their maximum capacity at that age.They are then encouraged to slowly increase their exercise intensity until they can tolerate around 150 beats per minute without triggering concussion symptoms, or about 75% of their maximum heart rate.After that, they are asked to start working out for longer periods, with a goal of exercising an hour per day, researchers said.To test MSTEP, researchers recruited 210 11- to 18-year-olds who’d suffered a concussion between 2021 and 2025. Participants were located in Washington, Utah, Wisconsin and Oregon.About half were randomly chosen to take part in weekly MSTEP virtual coaching sessions for six weeks, and provided Fitbit activity trackers to help them keep their heart rate within acceptable levels. The other half were provided stretching exercises.Participants could choose whatever aerobic activity they wanted, and most chose to walk rapidly or ride an exercise bike. As they progressed, some added in sport-specific drills cleared by their concussion doctor.“This is the first study to study a virtually delivered exercise program for concussion,” Chrisman said. “It's also the largest study of subthreshold exercise for concussion (with over 200 kids, doubling previous studies of about 100 individuals).”Results showed that the young people who exercised recovered from concussion more quickly, with both their symptoms and quality of life better within three months than those who stretched.But the benefits of exercise were only significant for those who started MSTEP within three months of their concussion, researchers found.“Our data suggested that this kind of intervention isn't as helpful for people more than three months from injury,” Chrisman said. “This helps clinicians recognize when to think about different types of interventions such as care management or concussion-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.”Getting the heart rate up could benefit a concussed brain in several ways, according to the Concussion Alliance. It might improve blood flow to the brain, spur on genes that aid brain healing, and help people get better sleep and maintain a balanced mood.Researchers plan to keep analyzing data from the clinical trial, to see what drives the brain benefits they found.“We want to know whether recovery is due to the exercise itself or a concept called fear-avoidance. Essentially, is it the exercise that matters or the permission to exercise?” Chrisman said.More informationThe Concussion Alliance has more on aerobic exercise therapy for concussion.SOURCES: JAMA Pediatrics, Oct. 19, 2026; Seattle Children’s Hospital, news release, Oct. 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents of a concussed child should ask about aerobic exercise as a means of aiding their recovery..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter