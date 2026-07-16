Neurology

Brain 'Microstimulation' Works Long-Term To Restore Sense Of Touch After Spinal Cord Injury

Love, empathy and support with people holding hands in comfort, care or understanding on a wooden table of a home. Prayer, faith or depression with friends closeup for hep, hope or peace for healing.
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