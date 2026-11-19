Key TakeawaysCTE is rare among people without a contact-sports historyFewer than 1% of non-athletes had signs of the brain diseaseHowever, that number still translates to more than 1 million Americans who could have CTE.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Brain damage linked to contact sports like football and hockey is incredibly rare among non-athletes, but can still occur, a new evidence review says.Fewer than 1% of brains donated from people who never played contact sports had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers reported Nov. 18 in JAMA Network Open.By comparison, one recent estimate holds that nearly 75% of NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had CTE, researchers noted.While these combined results show a strong link between CTE and contact sports, the new study also indicates that well over 1 million Americans might have CTE and not know it, researchers said.“Even though CTE is rare in these community studies, it could still affect an enormous number of Americans,” senior researcher Dr. Dan Daneshvar said. He is the chair of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mass General Brigham in Boston. “If the rates we’re seeing in these studies hold true in the broader population, more than a million Americans could already have CTE pathology,” Daneshvar said in a news release. “We don’t yet know how many people with CTE pathology develop symptoms, but this reinforces the urgency of developing ways to diagnose CTE during life and treat the disease.”CTE is a degenerative brain disease that can result from repeated head injuries, even if these blows are not severe enough to cause a concussion, according to Harvard Medical School.The brains of people with CTE show signs of microscopic scarring from bleeding and abnormal protein deposits that kill brain cells, Harvard says.For the study, researchers pooled data from 12 previous studies examining more than 4,400 brains donated by people following their deaths.They then focused on seven studies that tracked the donors’ participation in contact sports, involving about 1,600 total brains.Across several analyses, CTE was found in 0.4% to 0.7% of non-athlete brains, which would correspond to roughly 1.2 million to 1.9 million Americans.Dr. Richard Carmona, a former surgeon general who serves on the board of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, reviewed the findings.“This study suggests CTE may be one of the most unrecognized public health challenges we face today,” he said.“Even if CTE is found in only a small fraction of the population, it could affect millions of Americans,” Carmona continued in a news release. “These findings provide further evidence that CTE is not simply an inevitable consequence of aging, and if it is primarily caused by contact sport participation, it is also preventable.”More informationHarvard Medical School has more on CTE.SOURCE: Mass General Brigham, news release, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouContact sports are a risk factor for CTE, but hundreds of thousands of non-athletes might also be living with the brain disease..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter