Dementia: A Challenge For Medical Treatment

SATURDAY, May 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dementia refers to a collection of conditions that affect brain function. It’s not a specific disease, but a description of the loss of cognitive functioning. Medically, dementia is now known as Major Neurocognitive Disorder (MND). It means thinking, remembering and reasoning have declined to the point that an individual can no longer function independently in their daily life.Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause, is responsible for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, but other conditions can result in loss of cognitive function. Vascular issues such as stroke can also lead to the disorder, along with other rarer conditions. Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, HIV/AIDS and head trauma can also be the cause of neurological disorders. Some cases of temporary dementia can be treated successfully, such as B12 deficiency, thyroid conditions, depression or medication side effects. All suspected incidences of the disorder should be diagnosed by a neurologist who will base the diagnosis on cause, brain location and specific proteins. Symptoms of Dementia Dementia symptoms may include: Memory loss: Inability to recall recent events, names or important information Cognitive decline: Critical thinking skills like handling finances are diminishedConfusion: Losing track of time, dates or being lost in familiar surroundings. Putting objects in unusual placesCommunication: Struggling to find the right word or the inability to follow a conversation Mood and personality changes: Increased irritability, depression, anxiety or becoming unusually confused, suspicious or withdrawnHow is Dementia Diagnosed?For diagnosis, generally the first place to start is with your primary care physician, who, if necessary, will refer you to a specialist. Neurologists or behavioral neurologists are often the best choice for diagnosis due to their specialization in disorders of the brain. These specialists will perform cognitive testing and perhaps recommend imaging for additional information in making a diagnosis. Other experts for a diagnosis include geriatricians (physicians who specialize in elder care), geriatric psychiatrists and neuropsychologists.Diagnostic testing can provide information about:Learning and memory issuesLanguage (difficulty finding words or understanding speech)Executive function (planning, organizing or abstract thinking)Complex attention (focus and processing speed)Perceptual motor (coordination or visual perception)Social cognition (recognition of emotions or social cues) Patient history is an essential part of the Alzheimer’s diagnostic procedure and must be obtained from the patient, family members, friends and others. This is an important part of diagnosis, because many times, those with early-onset dementia are unable to recognize changes in their own behavior. Multiple tests are available to aid in evaluation, including: Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)Mini-CogSAGE TestClock Drawing Test Depending on the results of the initial screening, more tests may be indicated. A neurological exam could be performed to evaluate balance, sensory response and reflexes. Brain imaging using an MRI or CT scan can identify the presence of brain damage from a tumor or a stroke. Blood tests may be ordered to rule out treatable conditions like a vitamin deficiency or a thyroid issue. More recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved blood biomarker tests to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.Genetic testing is sometimes prescribed for rare early-onset familial occurrences in patients less than 60 years old. These tests show risk but not predictability. How Do You Treat Dementia?Dementia is currently incurable, but multiple treatment options are available, and research is making positive strides. Medications and lifestyle modifications that stimulate the mind and maintain social ties can function as preventive tools. With what we now understand about the disease, the best option is to take preventive steps. These include:Aerobic exercise: Brisk walking, cycling or swimming for 150 minutes per week Strength training: Twice per week, focusing on major muscle groups if it can be done in a safe mannerBalance or flexibility exercises: For example, yoga or stretching Diet: Adopting the Mediterranean or MIND diet, emphasizing vegetables, leafy greens, berries, beans, whole grains, fish and olive oil, while limiting highly processed foods and added sugarsRegular mental workouts: Learning a new skill, practicing music, structured brain training or engaging in complex hobbiesIntentional social interaction: Scheduled each weekSleep: Seven to eight hours per night of quality sleep Evaluation of sleep disorders: If snoring or daytime sleepiness is presentTracking markers: Steps per day, sleep duration or blood pressure, for exampleWhen you stop using your muscles, they weaken and shrink. The same thing happens in the brain. Skills you don’t use — attention, memory, problem-solving, balance, language — become less efficient over time. Regular challenge keeps the brain and its neural networks strong.What Causes Dementia?The causes of dementia (other than Alzheimer’s) may be identified based on injuries, genetic conditions or other factors. In contrast, Alzheimer’s causes are complex but appear to stem from genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors that initiate brain abnormalities. Alzheimer’s involves the accumulation of certain proteins, called amyloid plaques and tau tangles. These proteins damage neurons, stifle communication within the brain structure and cause brain cells to die. What Are The Risk Factors For Dementia?What we do know about Alzheimer’s is that the risk factors for the disease are remarkably similar to those of heart disease. Smoking, high fat or unhealthy diets, or lack of exercise can create the “perfect” storm for the onset of Alzheimer’s. Managing blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and sleep disorders is the most effective and evidence-based way to enjoy long-term brain health. Treating these conditions consistently will have a measurable impact on reducing dementia risk later in life.There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but medical science is working diligently on solutions to the problem. If you suspect cognitive decline in a loved one or in yourself, seek testing. The earlier the detection, the better the chance of managing the disease. Until a cure is finally found, prevention through exercise and diet are the best options for a longer, better health span for you and your brain. About The ExpertDr. Johnson L. Moon is board-certified in neurology at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California. He is also board-certified in the diagnostic subspecialty of neurophysiology and offers patients comprehensive and highly effective management of stroke and other neurological conditions. Dr. Moon participates in multiple clinical trials evaluating new therapies and medications for stroke, allowing him to bring new advances directly to the bedside. He completed his residency and fellowship at the USC Medical Center. .What This Means For YouA primary care physician is the place to start if you or a loved one is having problems with thinking, remembering and reasoning that interfere with everyday life..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter