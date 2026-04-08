Neurology

Former NFL Star Steve McMichael Diagnosed With CTE After His Death

An aerial view of Soldier Field, home to the Chicago Bears, looking towards the Chicago skyline in the fall with snow on the ground.
Soldier Field, home of the Chicago BearsAdobe Stock
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