Former NFL Star Steve McMichael Diagnosed With CTE After His Death

Key TakeawaysAfter studying his brain, Steve McMichael was diagnosed with CTE after his deathThe disease is often linked to repeated head injuries in athletesResearch suggests there's a strong link between CTE and ALS.WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Former NFL star Steve McMichael had a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries, an autopsy revealed.McMichael, a Hall of Famer and key player on the 1985 Chicago Bears, was diagnosed after his death with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the Concussion & CTE Foundation said.He died last year at age 67 after a five-year battle with ALS. CTE is a progressive brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head. It can only be confirmed after death through brain studies.It has been found in athletes who played contact sports, as well as in military veterans, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The disease can cause symptoms such as:ConfusionDepressionMemory problemsImpulsive behaviorMcMichael's diagnosis adds to the growing body of research linking CTE to ALS, a disease that damages nerve cells and makes it hard to control muscles."Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death," Misty McMichael, the Hall of Famer's wife, said in a statement.“I donated Steve’s brain to inspire new research into the link between them,” she said.Research suggests that former NFL players may be more than four times more likely to develop ALS compared to other men, The Associated Press reported.Dr. Ann McKee told The AP that about 6% of people with CTE in a large brain bank also had ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease."There is strong evidence linking repetitive brain trauma and ALS," said McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center. Known as "Mongo," McMichael was a standout defensive player who played 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993, The Associated Press reported.He revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021 and chose to donate his brain for research.“Steve McMichael was known for his strength, toughness and larger-than-life presence, but his final act was to give a piece of himself back to the sports community so that we might have a chance to save ourselves,” said Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundationd.CTE studies continue, and several organizations are investing in research initiatives to learn more about the disease, the Alzheimer's Association said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on chronic traumatic encephalopathy.SOURCE: The Associated Press, April 7, 2026.What This Means For YouUnderstanding how CTE develops and how it may connect to diseases like ALS could help protect future athletes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter