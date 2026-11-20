Key TakeawaysA majority of pro football players may have the brain disease CTE, which currently cannot be diagnosed until after deathA small study gives hope for a blood test that might spot the illness while people are still aliveThe test relies on levels of a brain protein long linked to Alzheimer's disease.FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Traces of a brain protein in blood could soon lead to a test that could diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) during a person's lifetime. CTE is a degenerative brain disease best known for affecting football players.Right now, CTE can only be diagnosed via autopsy after death. One recent autopsy-based study found that nearly 75% of deceased former NFL players had been affected by CTE. The illness is linked to repeat head injury and can lead to cognitive impairment, behavioral changes, mood swings and dementia.A blood-based test that could spot CTE while players are still alive could be "a game changer," said study co-senior author Michael Alosco, co-director of clinical research at Boston University's CTE Center. The test is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).“We are still in the discovery phase, and it’s a small [study] sample size, but if future studies validate these findings, this blood test will allow us to detect CTE with a high level of accuracy and open the doors to clinical trials and treatment," Alosco said in a university news release.His team published its findings Nov. 19 in JAMA.The researchers based their findings on blood tests conducted with 21 former American football players while they were still alive. All had donated their brains for research, and 18 of the players' brains revealed the presence of CTE. The blood test is designed to spot traces of a brain protein abbreviated as eMTBR-tau. The protein is already known to spur tau "tangles" in the brains of people affected by Alzheimer's disease.Of the 18 deceased players whose autopsies showed signs of CTE, 16 had later-stage disease and two had early-stage CTE. Blood tests showed elevated eMTBR-tau for those players with later-stage CTE, but not for those diagnosed with early-stage or no CTE, the researchers said. Alosco's team noted that some of the deceased players hadn't played professionally, only at the high school or college level. Nevertheless, a majority of the college-level players had later-stage CTE, as did one of the two men who'd only played during high school.Five of the players who'd had CTE had also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the research showed, and blood levels of eMTBR-tau were highest among players diagnosed with both illnesses.“Having blood tests that accurately determine the underlying pathology, which are now approved for use, has been revolutionary in the way we diagnose patients and design therapeutic trials that aim to combat Alzheimer’s disease,” noted Nicholas Ashton, co-senior author of the study and senior director of Banner Health’s Fluid Biomarker Program. "With this new study, we are optimistic that the same will be true for CTE."Reporting Nov. 16 in JAMA, a second team found similar results in a separate study of blood levels of eMTBR-tau243, another potential marker for CTE. “We are excited by both sets of findings," said Annalise Miner, a behavioral neuroscience Ph.D. student working at Alosco's lab who co-authored the new study. In the news release, she cautioned that "it is important for the public to know that the blood test is not currently FDA-approved, nor is it available to the public and should not be used or attempted to be used to make diagnostic decisions about CTE until validation studies are completed."In the meantime, anyone concerned about their risk for CTE should consider evaluation by a specialist in neurodegenerative conditions, the research team said.The new study was funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the National Institute on Aging (NIA).More informationFind out more about CTE at the American Brain Foundation.SOURCE: Boston University, news release, Nov. 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouThere's hope for a new blood test that might diagnose the brain-robbing disease CTE during a person's lifetime..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter