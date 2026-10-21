Is There A Hidden Link Between Migraine And Endometriosis?

Key TakeawaysWomen with endometriosis have more than twice the odds of experiencing migraines, suggesting the two conditions may be linkedThe overlap is often overlooked because the conditions are treated by different specialistsResearchers recommend screening for both conditions and say some migraine medications may help relieve endometriosis pain.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Up to 3 out of 4 women with endometriosis may also suffer from migraines.But new research suggests that overlap is often overlooked."There's a visibility gap because migraine and endometriosis are treated by different specialists and recorded separately, making the overlap easy to miss," said lead author Dr. Yohannes Woubishet Woldeamanuel of Mayo Clinic Arizona in Phoenix. "As a result, women's headaches and pelvic pain may be viewed as unrelated, even when they may be part of a broader pain pattern."Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body. It can cause inflammation, severe pelvic pain and fertility problems.An analysis of 35 studies involving more than 13 million women found that those with endometriosis had more than double the odds of migraine.Patient interviews were much better at identifying the overlap, while short-term medical records missed up to 90% of women with both disorders."Women who have — or think they may have — both migraine and endometriosis should understand it's likely not a coincidence and tell their doctors about all of their symptoms," said study co-author Dr. Megan Wasson, also from the Mayo Clinic Arizona.She said neurologists should ask about severe menstrual cramps and pelvic pain, while gynecologists should screen for migraine.The findings also suggest the two conditions may share a common pain pathway, potentially opening the door to new treatments.Researchers say migraine medications that block a pain-signaling chemical called calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, may help relieve endometriosis pain. However, more studies are needed.The findings were presented in San Diego at a meeting of the American Neurological Association, which concluded Tuesday. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on endometriosis.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 21, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you have endometriosis, you are more than twice as likely to experience migraines, but this connection is often overlooked, making it important to discuss both conditions with your doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter