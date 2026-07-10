Katie Couric's Memory Loss Scare Puts Rare Brain Condition In Spotlight

Key TakeawaysKatie Couric revealed she briefly lost her memory from transient global amnesia, a rare, temporary brain conditionThe syndrome causes sudden memory loss lasting up to 24 hours but leaves no lasting harmRisk rises with age, and doctors call it one of the most reassuring diagnoses because it is not harmful.FRIDAY, July 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Former "TODAY" show anchor Katie Couric recently spent a few frightening hours unable to recall the month, the year or who was president — an episode she now knows was caused by a rare, temporary brain condition.Couric, 69, revealed on Substack that she had transient global amnesia, a sudden bout of memory loss that strikes without warning and usually clears within a day, reports NBC News.The scare unfolded Saturday, June 27. Couric spent the morning at a farmers market in Aspen, Colorado, picking up iced coffee, peaches and a straw hat she admits she didn't need. But when she and her husband drove to the Aspen Ideas Festival later that day, her memory went blank. Asked the month, year and president, she got all three wrong.As alarming as it feels, transient global amnesia is considered harmless. People keep their sense of who they are, stay alert and recover fully, with no other neurological problems, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).The condition is uncommon, affecting 3.4 to 10.4 people per 100,000 each year. But the risk climbs sharply with age, to between 23.5 and 32 per 100,000 among people 50 and older, the NIH reported. Episodes typically last 1 to 24 hours and tend to strike later in the day. During an attack, people may ask the same questions over and over.If this happens, it's important to seek immediate medical care to rule out a stroke or seizure."It's one of the most disturbing experiences for a patient and especially their family members," Dr. Laura Stein, a vascular neurologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told NBC News. "But as a neurologist, it's actually one of the most reassuring diagnoses to make because it's benign."The episodes have no connection to Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other lasting memory decline, and rarely happen more than once, according to NBC News. The syndrome has sometimes been tied to migraines, and less often to mini-seizures or strokes.Recurrence is uncommon, and the episode usually requires no treatment beyond reassurance and rest, the NIH said.Doctors often look for triggers such as stress or heavy exertion, though one isn't always found, Stein said. "People go back to living their normal lives after a really scary event like this," she added.Dr. Jennifer Pauldurai, medical director of the Inova Brain Health and Memory Disorders Program in Fairfax, Virginia, said the brain's round-the-clock memory work leaves it sensitive to even tiny changes. "Having this rare blip in memory dysfunction shouldn't be as scary as it sounds," she told NBC News.More informationVisit the Mayo Clinic website for more information about transient global amnesia.SOURCES: NBC News, July 8, 2026; National Institutes of Health, June 22, 2024 .What This Means For YouIf someone is suddenly unable to form new memories but otherwise seems alert, seek medical care right away to rule out a stroke or seizure — but know that transient global amnesia, while frightening, is usually harmless..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter