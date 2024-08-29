Migraine Drug Ubrelvy May Stop Headaches Before They Start

THURSDAY, Aug. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A migraine drug can help stop the devastating headaches in their tracks, allowing sufferers to go about their daily lives with little to no symptoms, a new clinical trial has found.

People who took ubrogepant (Ubrelvy) were 73% more likely to say they had no disability and were able to function normally within a couple of hours, compared to those who took a placebo, researchers reported Aug. 28 in the journal Neurology.

“Based on our findings, treatment with ubrogepant may allow people with migraine who experience early warning signs before a migraine occurs to quickly treat migraine attacks in their earliest stages and go about their daily lives with little discomfort and disruption,” said researcher Dr. Richard Lipton, vice chair of neurology with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y.

“This could lead to an improved quality of life for those living with migraine,” Lipton added.

The clinical trial, funded by the drug’s maker AbbVie, involved 518 patients who’d been suffering two to eight migraine attacks a month.

All of the participants regularly experienced signs that a migraine would be starting within the next few hours, such as sensitivity to light and sound, fatigue, neck pain or stiffness, dizziness or a visual aura, researchers said.

Ubrogepant is a calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist, or CGRP inhibitor. These drugs work by blocking a small protein that plays a key role in pain transmission.

Participants were randomly provided either a placebo pill or a 100-milligram ubrogepant tablet, and told to take them when they felt their next migraine coming.

The participants then were given either placebo or ubrogepant -- whichever they didn’t get during the first round -- and asked to take the pill prior to the next migraine attack.

About 24 hours after taking the pill, 65% of those who took ubrogepant reported that they had little to no migraine symptoms, compared to 48% of those who took a placebo.

“Migraine is one of the most prevalent diseases worldwide, yet so many people who suffer from this condition do not receive treatment or report that they are not satisfied with their treatment,” Lipton said in a journal news release.

“Improving care at the first signs of migraine, even before headache pain begins, can be a key to improved outcomes,” Lipton added. “Our findings are encouraging, suggesting that ubrogepant may help people with migraine function normally and go about their day.”

SOURCE: American Academy of Neurology, news release, Aug. 28, 2024