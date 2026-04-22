Mind-Controlled Bionic Suit Lets Paralyzed Patients Feel Every Step

Key TakeawaysA new bionic suit allowed users to control robotic legs with thoughts while feeling artificial walking sensationsResults showed a 92% success rate in translating brain signals into movement The system is designed to be fully implantable, removing the need for patients to be attached to external computers.WEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For people living with paralysis, the dream of walking again often feels like an impossible one. Now, a research team has successfully tested the feasibility of a two-way brain interface that allows a person to control a bionic suit with their thoughts and also feel the motion of walking.The study — a collaboration of the University of Southern California (USC), Caltech and the University of California (UC) Irvine — marks a major shift in brain restoration.Most brain-computer interfaces only send signals from the brain to a device. This new system creates a feedback loop, sending data back to the brain’s sensory center to mimic the physical experience of taking a step.Findings were recently published online and will appear in the May-June issue of the journal Brain Stimulation.Brain-computer technology works by placing electrodes on two specific brain regions: the motor cortex, which controls movement, and the sensory cortex, which processes touch. When a patient thinks about walking, a tiny, built-in computer decodes those signals and tells the wearable robotic legs to move. As the robot takes a step, sensors on the suit send a signal back to the brain, triggering a sensation that feels like walking.“What’s really new here is that sensors on the skeleton also trigger stimulation of the brain, so the person can feel every step,” said Dr. Charles Liu, director of the USC Neurorestoration Center in Los Angeles."The plan is for the technology to be fully implantable," he added.To test the system safely, researchers worked with a patient who already had brain electrodes for epilepsy treatment. In a hospital room, the patient imagined walking while a researcher wore the robotic suit. Even without prior training, the system was roughly 92% accurate at interpreting the patient’s intent to move across 10 different test runs.What’s more, when the researcher stepped out of the patient's view, the patient could feel and count the steps taken with 93% accuracy, based solely on the brain stimulation she received.By restoring the sense of touch, researchers predict patients will eventually walk with much more confidence and control. Without a sense of feeling, users have to look at their feet to know where they are.“Paraplegic subjects using exoskeletons must currently rely on visual feedback, but this research provides a new avenue for more naturalistic and effective use of walking exoskeletons,” noted Richard Andersen, a professor of neuroscience at Caltech in Pasadena, California.The team has now received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin clinical trials with patients who are paralyzed.Their goal is to shrink the entire computer system so it can be hidden completely inside the brain, making the bionic suit feel less like a machine and more like a natural part of the person.More informationLearn more about brain and nervous system research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.SOURCES: Keck School of Medicine of USC, news release, April 16, 2026; Brain Stimulation, May-June 2026 .What This Means For YouFor those living with paralysis, future treatments won't just focus on moving paralyzed limbs, but on restoring the lost sense of touch..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter