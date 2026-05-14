New Brain Stimulation Technique Improves Parkinson's Symptoms Without Surgery

Key TakeawaysDeep brain stimulation could be possible for people with Parkinson’s disease without implanting electrodes into the brainA new technique uses overlapping electrical currents to selectively target deep brain regions from outside the skullAbout 70% of participants experienced improvements in motor symptoms following a single session.THURSDAY, May 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — People with Parkinson’s disease might find relief through a new deep brain stimulation technique that doesn’t require surgery, a new study says.One of the most effective treatments for advanced Parkinson’s involves surgery to implant electrodes into the brain, which deliver electrical pulses to stimulate brain regions.But researchers now are developing a technique that could apply the same stimulation from outside the skull, with no need for brain surgery, researchers reported in the May issue of the journal eBioMedicine.The approach, called transcranial temporal interference stimulation (TIs), uses overlapping electrical currents to selectively target deep brain regions.A small group of patients experienced significantly improved movement following TIs, compared to treatment with sham therapy, researchers said.“TIs represents a fundamentally different approach to non-invasive neuromodulation — one that can reach deep brain targets without surgery,” researcher Dr. Alvaro Pascual-Leone said in a news release. Pascual-Leone is medical director of the Deanna and Sidney Wolk Center for Memory Health at Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston.Parkinson’s disease causes tremors, stiffness, slowed motion, walking problems and difficulty with balance and coordination, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.To test the new approach, researchers applied TIs to 30 people with early- to mid-stage Parkinson’s in a single 20-minute session that stimulated the subthalamic region – a key node in the brain’s motor control network.About 70% of the patients experienced clinically meaningful improvement after their Tis session, researchers said.By comparison, only 15% of the same people experienced improvement after they were given a fake session.Symptoms involving tremors or slowness of movement responded the most from the brain stimulation, researchers said. Rigidity and balance problems less consistently improved.The stimulation also proved safe, with no serious adverse events reported. Patients reported mild sensations like tingling or warmth at about the same rate during either the real or fake treatment sessions.Researchers plan to conduct larger studies applying multiple sessions of stimulation, to see how long these benefits last, how treatments should be spaced and which patients are most likely to respond.“One of the most promising aspects of this work is the ability to individualize stimulation based on each patient’s own brain anatomy. That level of precision could become increasingly important as we learn how to tailor neuromodulation therapies to different Parkinson’s symptoms and different patients,” said researcher Brad Manor, a senior scientist at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston.“A noninvasive technique like TIs could someday provide a valuable new option either before surgery is considered or alongside existing therapies,” Manor said in a news release.More informationThe Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has more on deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s.SOURCE: Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, news release, May 11, 2026 .What This Means For YouNon-invasive brain stimulation might help improve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter