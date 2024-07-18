New MS Drug Kesimpta May Help Keep Symptoms at Bay

THURSDAY, July 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A new monoclonal antibody treatment called Kesimpta (ofatumumab) appears to improve on an older drug in pushing multiple sclerosis (MS) into remission, a new trial shows.

Funded by Kesimpta's maker, Novartis, the trial compared the new therapy against teriflunomide (Aubagio), an immune-based drug that's been in use for about a decade.

The trial was also diverse, involving close to 1,900 MS patients, of which 82% were white, 8% were Hispanic, 4% were Asian and 3% were Black patients.

That's important, said study lead author Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams, of the Joi Life Wellness MS Center in Atlanta.

Speaking in a news release from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), she said that "ethnically diverse groups, including Black and African American, Hispanic and Latino, and Asian individuals, are consistently underrepresented in clinical trials, limiting the data available to help make the best treatment decisions for people in these groups."

The new trial found that Kesimpta consistently beat Aubagio in sending MS into remission, regardless of patient race/ethnicity.

The trial involved people with relapsing-remitting MS. As the researchers explained, this is MS in its most common stage, characterized by flare-ups of symptoms followed by periods of remission.

Half of the patients received 20 milligrams (mg) of ofatumumab every four weeks, while the other half got 14 mg of teriflunomide once daily.

Participants were followed for two years, with the treatment goal being "no disease activity." That meant "no new relapses with symptom flare-ups, no change in disability and no new lesions in the brain or spine detected with an MRI scan," according to the news release.

According to Williams, Kesimpta "was effective and safe across racial and ethnic groups," typically offering more benefit than Aubagio.

For example, while 37% of white participants achieved no disease activity while taking Kesimpta, that was true for 17% of those taking Aubagio. For Black participants, those numbers were 33% and 3%; for Hispanic participants 37% and 19%; and for Asian participants 43% and 22%, the authors reported.

Rates of side effects were roughly similar for all groups, the team added.

The findings were published July 17 in the AAN journal Neurology.

