Pill Form of Semaglutide Fails to Slow Alzheimer's in Large Trial

Key TakeawaysA pill form of semaglutide did not slow Alzheimer's in two large trialsThe drug was safe but did not slow disease progressionResults haven't been peer-reviewed yet.TUESDAY, Nov. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A pill version of semaglutide, the ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, did not slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease, drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced Monday.In two Phase 3 trials, researchers tested an oral form of semaglutide in more than 3,800 adults with Alzheimer's who were already receiving standard care.While the drug was safe and improved some biological markers linked to the disease, it did not slow memory or cognitive decline compared to a placebo.Novo Nordisk said results from the trials have not yet been peer-reviewed or published, but will be shared at upcoming scientific meetings."Based on the significant unmet need in Alzheimer's disease as well as a number of indicative data points, we felt we had a responsibility to explore semaglutide's potential, despite a low likelihood of success," Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president of Research and Development at Novo Nordisk, told CNN.Semaglutide is already widely used to treat diabetes and obesity, and studies have shown it may help protect the heart and kidneys, reduce sleep apnea and possibly help with addiction.Smaller studies and animal research had also hinted it could help with brain inflammation or slow cognitive decline, but larger trials were needed to prove it.Novo said it will now end a one-year extension of the Alzheimer's trials it had planned.More informationThe Alzheimer's Association has more on the disease.SOURCE: CNN, Nov. 24, 2025.What This Means For YouNovo Nordisk's most recent trial shows weight loss drugs, such as oral semaglutide, don't appear to have an effect on memory or cognition in adults with Alzheimer's.